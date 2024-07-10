Kaziranga's Tragedy: Over 150 Animals, Including Rare Rhinos, Drown in Assam Floods

More than 150 animals, including nine rare one-horned rhinoceroses, have tragically drowned due to severe flooding in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, authorities reported.

Triggered by heavy monsoon rains over the past two months, the flash floods have claimed at least 79 human lives, inundated farmlands, residential areas, and displaced thousands. Seven deaths have occurred since Tuesday, according to the Assam disaster management authority.

Kaziranga National Park, housing nearly half of the world's one-horned rhinos, has almost one-third of its camps flooded. India's weather department has forecast more heavy rainfall for the northern and northeastern states, further threatening to escalate the crisis. Water levels in nine rivers in Assam are already above danger levels, and the tributaries of the Brahmaputra River are expected to rise further.

In Bihar, multiple rivers are also nearing the brink as water flows downstream from Nepal, which also experienced flooding earlier this week.

