Left Menu

Kaziranga's Tragedy: Over 150 Animals, Including Rare Rhinos, Drown in Assam Floods

More than 150 animals, including nine rare one-horned rhinoceroses, have drowned in the Kaziranga National Park due to severe floods in Assam, India. The region has been hit by heavy rains for the past two months, resulting in 79 human fatalities and displacing thousands. Weather forecasts predict more rain, worsening the flood situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:45 IST
Kaziranga's Tragedy: Over 150 Animals, Including Rare Rhinos, Drown in Assam Floods
AI Generated Representative Image

More than 150 animals, including nine rare one-horned rhinoceroses, have tragically drowned due to severe flooding in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, authorities reported.

Triggered by heavy monsoon rains over the past two months, the flash floods have claimed at least 79 human lives, inundated farmlands, residential areas, and displaced thousands. Seven deaths have occurred since Tuesday, according to the Assam disaster management authority.

Kaziranga National Park, housing nearly half of the world's one-horned rhinos, has almost one-third of its camps flooded. India's weather department has forecast more heavy rainfall for the northern and northeastern states, further threatening to escalate the crisis. Water levels in nine rivers in Assam are already above danger levels, and the tributaries of the Brahmaputra River are expected to rise further.

In Bihar, multiple rivers are also nearing the brink as water flows downstream from Nepal, which also experienced flooding earlier this week.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024