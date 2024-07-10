Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Major Discoveries and Developments

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:30 IST
Global investments in space startups reached $2.41 billion from April to June, continuing a growth trend, according to British firm Seraphim Space.

In the UK, the most complete dinosaur fossil in a century, estimated to be 125 million years old, was discovered on the Isle of Wight.

Archaeologists in Peru unveiled remains of wealthy Chimu civilization members, buried with jewelry and estimated to be around 800 years old.

Europe successfully trialed its Ariane 6 rocket from French Guiana, restoring independent access to space after a series of setbacks.

New data from the James Webb Space Telescope revealed traces of hydrogen sulfide in the atmosphere of the exoplanet HD 189733b, adding to its extreme profile.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

