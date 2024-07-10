Revolutionizing Travel: One India – One Ticket Initiative

The Indian Railways, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS) have teamed up to usher in the 'One India – One Ticket' initiative, aiming to enrich the travel experience for passengers in Delhi/NCR. According to a statement released on Wednesday, DMRC QR code-based tickets can now be purchased through the IRCTC website and mobile application, with a comprehensive launch planned soon.

Metro tickets can be booked up to 120 days in advance and remain valid for four days. 'This pioneering initiative by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), DMRC, and CRIS, strives to revolutionize seamless travel for main line railway and metro passengers, fostering the 'One India – One Ticket' vision of the Indian government,' the statement read. The beta version of the DMRC QR code-based ticket was launched concurrently, allowing railway passengers to book these tickets on the IRCTC website and mobile app.

IRCTC CMD Sanjay Kumar Jain and DMRC MD Vikas Kumar announced that, following the beta test's success, a regular version would be released soon. Currently, Delhi Metro single journey tickets are only bookable on the travel day and valid for the same day. However, with this new system, passengers can book metro tickets 120 days ahead, valid for a four-day period.

