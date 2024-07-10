Forest Officials Rescue Wild Elephant From Canal Waters in Idukki

A 40-year-old female wild elephant was rescued after getting trapped in canal waters in the Periyar Tiger Reserve, Idukki district. The incident happened Wednesday morning as the elephant tried to cross the canal fed by Mullaperiyar Dam.

Visuals aired by news channels showed the wild elephant stuck in the grill of the shutter near the canal, unable to climb to the shore due to the strong current. Locals alerted forest officials, who then sought assistance from the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department.

Following the Forest Department's request, the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department lowered the shutter, stopping the water flow. Once the current ceased, the elephant swam through the canal and successfully reached the shore, officials confirmed.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)