Desperate Salvage Mission in the Red Sea After Houthi Attacks

A critical operation is underway to salvage the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion after attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The EU naval mission is securing the area for tugboats. The tanker, with 1 million barrels of crude oil, is at risk of causing an environmental disaster in the Red Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-09-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 15:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A critical operation has commenced to salvage the burning oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea following attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, a European Union naval mission reported on Saturday.

The EU's Operation Aspides shared images dated Saturday, showing its vessels escorting ships heading towards the Greek-flagged oil tanker. The mission has played a crucial role by creating a secure environment essential for the tugboats to conduct their towing operation, according to the EU.

The Sounion, attacked beginning August 21, was crewed by 25 Filipinos and Russians, and four private security personnel, who were evacuated to Djibouti by a French destroyer. The Houthis later planted explosives aboard, raising fears of a major oil spill from the tanker's 1 million barrels of crude into the Red Sea. The rebels, targeting vessels linked to Israel, the US, or the UK, aim to end Israel's campaign in Gaza. However, many attacked ships have no direct connection to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

