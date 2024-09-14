Left Menu

Torrential Rains Cause Devastating Floods Across Central and Eastern Europe

At least four people have died in Romania after torrential rains caused flooding. Emergency response units are on high alert as river levels surge in central and eastern European countries. Evacuations have been carried out, and flood barriers erected in some regions to mitigate the damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 15:29 IST
Torrential Rains Cause Devastating Floods Across Central and Eastern Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least four people died in eastern Romania after torrential rain caused flooding, the country's emergency response unit said on Saturday. River levels surged across several central and eastern European nations following days of heavy rainfall.

Officials carried out evacuations in towns along the Czech-Polish border as rivers rose past alert levels. Prague, which suffered catastrophic floods in 2002, has put up flood barriers. In Romania, 19 villages in eight counties were affected, and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu headed to hard-hit Galati county, where the four fatalities were confirmed.

Television images depicted streets flooded with muddy water, silt, and debris as rescuers led residents to safety. More than 150 liters per square meter of rainfall had fallen in less than 24 hours, according to the Environment Ministry's water management agency.

In Glucholazy, a historic town in southwestern Poland, firefighters piled up hundreds of sandbags alongside a swollen river, leading to some resident evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

 India
2
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly E...

 India
3
Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

 India
4
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024