Heavy Downpour Disrupts Kolkata: Over 125mm Rainfall Recorded

Districts of southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, experienced significant disruption due to moderate to heavy rainfall caused by a deep depression. With over 125.8 mm of rain recorded, water-logging affected several parts of the city, slowing down traffic on major roads such as EM Bypass and Central Avenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Districts of southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, experienced significant disruption on Saturday due to moderate to heavy rainfall stemming from a deep depression in the region, according to the IMD.

The weather system, which was located over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, has been moving west-southwestwards and was centered 20 km south-southwest of Kolkata.

IMD forecasts predict that the deep depression will continue to move nearly westwards across Gangetic West Bengal, maintaining its intensity before heading towards Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh as a depression over the next 48 hours.

This system has already resulted in Kolkata receiving over 125.8 mm of rain from Friday morning to Saturday evening, leading to significant water-logging in various parts of the city. The resulting disruptions slowed traffic on major roads, including EM Bypass, Central Avenue, and Beleghata Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

