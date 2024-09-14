Six Feared Trapped in Three-Storey Building Collapse

Over six people are feared trapped under the rubble of a three-storey house that collapsed here on Saturday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred around 5:15 PM, and emergency services were immediately alerted, they said. District Magistrate Deepak Meena confirmed that the collapse occurred in a three-storey house in Zakir Colony. He said six to seven people are believed to be trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway. There are no immediate reports of fatalities yet, Meena said. Senior officials, including ADG DK Thakur, Commissioner Selva Kumari J., IG Nachiketa Jha, and SSP Dr. Vipin Tada, rushed to the scene to oversee rescue operations.

Teams from the NDRF, fire brigade, and police are working to rescue the victims from the debris. While some people have been rescued safely, the exact number of casualties remains unclear.

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained and authorities are investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)