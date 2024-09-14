Left Menu

Six Feared Trapped in Three-Storey Building Collapse

Over six people are believed to be trapped under debris after a three-storey house collapsed in Zakir Colony. The incident happened around 5:15 PM on Saturday, prompting immediate rescue efforts. Authorities are investigating the cause while emergency teams work to rescue the trapped individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:33 IST
Six Feared Trapped in Three-Storey Building Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over six people are feared trapped under the rubble of a three-storey house that collapsed here on Saturday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred around 5:15 PM, and emergency services were immediately alerted, they said. District Magistrate Deepak Meena confirmed that the collapse occurred in a three-storey house in Zakir Colony. He said six to seven people are believed to be trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway. There are no immediate reports of fatalities yet, Meena said. Senior officials, including ADG DK Thakur, Commissioner Selva Kumari J., IG Nachiketa Jha, and SSP Dr. Vipin Tada, rushed to the scene to oversee rescue operations.

Teams from the NDRF, fire brigade, and police are working to rescue the victims from the debris. While some people have been rescued safely, the exact number of casualties remains unclear.

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained and authorities are investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

 India
2
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly E...

 India
3
Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

 India
4
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024