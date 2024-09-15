Zakir Nagar House Collapse Claims 10 Lives: Ongoing Rescue Operations

The tragic collapse of a three-storey house in Zakir Nagar has claimed 10 lives, with rescue operations still ongoing, according to district officials. Efforts are being made to offer financial aid to the deceased's families and those severely affected.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena revealed that Rs 4 lakh will be allotted to families for each deceased from the natural calamity fund and Rs 1.20 lakh for completely damaged houses. Assistance for deceased animals is also under consideration.

Political parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Congress, expressed deep condolences and demanded proper compensation for the bereaved families. The identities of the deceased and survivors have been confirmed, and senior officials remain on-site to oversee the rescue operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)