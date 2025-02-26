Left Menu

Tragic Accidents on Delhi-Meerut Expressway: Lives Lost and Injuries Sustained

Three Kanwariyas were killed and two injured in an SUV collision on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, with the car driver arrested. Separately, an electric bus crash left a woman and a child dead and four others injured. Investigations in both incidents are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim turn of events, three Kanwariyas lost their lives and two were left injured as an SUV struck their motorcycles on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The DCP reported that five Kanwariyas were traveling when tragedy struck during the nuit of February 25-26.

Emergency services promptly arrived, but Devendra, Harendra, and Ajay succumbed to their injuries, while the casualty list extended to Sunil and Sunder who are currently receiving medical care. The driver of the vehicle, under the influence of alcohol, has been apprehended.

In another unfortunate incident, an electric bus careened out of control in the Masuri police precinct, claiming the lives of Reshma and her young companion, Aafia. With several others injured, inquiries continue as the authorities dissect the causes of these accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

