Deep Depression Triggers Heavy Rainfall in Southern West Bengal

Moderate to heavy rain impacted southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, due to a deep depression. The weather system, approximately 120 km west-northwest of Kolkata, is expected to shift westwards and weaken. Kolkata recorded significant rainfall, causing water-logging and traffic disruptions in several areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 20:36 IST
Moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, on Sunday under the impact of a deep depression in the region, the IMD said.

A deep depression is a more intense stage of a low-pressure system and typically precedes the formation of a cyclonic storm.

The weather system currently lies about 120 km west-northwest of Kolkata, 70 km south of Bankura (West Bengal), 100 km east of Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), and 200 km east-southeast of Ranchi (Jharkhand), the Met department said.

It is likely to move slowly, nearly westwards across Gangetic West Bengal till September 15.

Thereafter, it is likely to weaken gradually into a depression and move nearly westwards across Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh in the subsequent 48 hours.

Kolkata and its neighbourhood recorded over 90.2 mm of rainfall from 6.30 am on Saturday to 5.30 pm on Sunday, it said.

On September 15, the city and its adjoining areas recorded 3.7 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

The IMD said light to moderate rains are likely in Kolkata over the next 12 hours.

Water-logging was reported in several parts of the city since morning, while traffic movement was slow on arterial roads such as EM Bypass, Central Avenue, Beleghata Road, and Shakespeare Sarani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

