Incessant Rains Trigger Orange Alert in Jharkhand

The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Jharkhand, particularly Garhwa and Latehar districts. The rains, which have lashed the state for two days, have caused significant damage to infrastructure and agriculture. A brief respite is expected within 48 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-09-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 10:28 IST
Incessant rain battered Jharkhand as the weather department issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of the state on Monday.

The local Meteorological (MeT) office forecasted a respite from the persistent downpour, which has continued unabated for the past two days, within the next 48 hours.

Severe rainfall predominantly hit Garhwa and Latehar districts, washing away several culverts and diversions on Sunday. Farmers reported extensive damage to standing paddy crops due to the rain and strong winds.

Meral in Garhwa district recorded the state's highest rainfall at 152.8 mm on Sunday, with Ranchi's Budmu area registering 112.2 mm and Daltonganj over 110 mm.

An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued today for northwest districts including Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, and Latehar, announced Abhishek Anand, in charge of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

He advised residents, particularly those in low-lying northwest areas, to remain vigilant.

Anand informed that the weather system is moving westwards and is expected to clear Jharkhand within the next 24 hours.

Widespread rainfall is anticipated on Monday, with a sharp decline expected on Tuesday. Light to moderate rainfall may occur in parts of Jharkhand on Tuesday, he added.

Jharkhand has received 822.2 mm of rainfall from June 1 to September 15, compared to the normal 920.8 mm, marking an 11 percent deficit during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

