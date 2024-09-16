Left Menu

The Art of Living: Revolutionizing India's Water Conservation

The Art of Living is addressing India's severe water crisis through transformative projects, such as river rejuvenation and rainwater harvesting. Their efforts span multiple states and involve extensive collaboration, impacting millions of lives and creating sustainable ecosystems. These initiatives showcase a powerful model for environmental and social change.


India's severe water crisis is affecting its economic growth, livelihoods, and environmental health. In response, The Art of Living has been leading a transformative water revolution since 2013. The organization's initiatives aim to revive forgotten rivers and restore parched lands, impacting over 34.5 million lives across 19,400 villages.

With more than 92,000 groundwater recharge structures and the removal of 270 lakh cubic metres of silt from water bodies, the organisation is conserving an impressive 174.02 billion litres of water. The success of these initiatives lies in their holistic approach, involving government agencies, corporate partners, NGOs, and local communities to create thriving ecosystems and resilient communities.

Projects like the JalTara structures in Sangareddy, Telangana, and the Naganadhi River Rejuvenation in Tamil Nadu showcase innovative solutions to groundwater depletion and agricultural challenges. By combining grassroots efforts with innovation, The Art of Living demonstrates that large-scale environmental change is possible when communities unite with a common goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

