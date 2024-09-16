Eros Group Projects Rs 900 Crore Revenue from New Luxury Housing Venture in Greater Noida West

Realty giant Eros Group projects an impressive revenue of Rs 900 crore from their latest high-end residential initiative, 'Eros Sampoornam 3,' located in Greater Noida West. The newly launched project encompasses 726 units spread across 5.5 acres and is set for completion by 2028.

The initial phase has already seen robust sales, with 318 units released across five towers and 180 units sold, totaling an impressive Rs 250 crore. This early success underscores the buyer confidence in the Eros brand, confirms Avneesh Sood, Director of Eros Group.

Eros Group's earlier projects have also seen significant success, including the expansive 12.5-acre 'Sampoornam' housing project which includes 1,768 units. The company is preparing to offer possession for 'Sampoornam 1' soon and will complete 'Sampoornam 2' by September 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)