CPCB Issues Show Cause Notice to BPCL Over Vapor Recovery Systems Delay

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued a show cause notice to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for failing to install required vapor recovery systems at 28 storage terminals to capture harmful emissions. An environmental compensation of Rs 1 crore may be imposed if BPCL doesn't respond suitably by September 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:31 IST
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has formally issued a show cause notice to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for its failure to install vapor recovery systems at 28 storage terminals.

These systems are critical for capturing carcinogenic benzene emissions and other volatile compounds. If BPCL does not provide a satisfactory response by September 19, it could face an environmental compensation of Rs 1 crore.

The notice highlights significant delays in compliance, posing a risk to public health and environmental standards, especially given that benzene and other pollutants from petrol stations are a major source of air contamination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

