Court Calls for Urgent Tax Exemption on Air Purifiers Amidst Delhi's Air Quality Crisis

The Delhi High Court criticized the government's inaction on tax exemption for air purifiers amidst the worsening air quality crisis. A public interest litigation requests air purifiers be classified as medical devices to reduce GST from 18% to 5%. The court stressed the need for immediate action.

The Delhi High Court has expressed frustration over the inertia concerning tax exemptions on air purifiers during Delhi's air quality crisis.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela demanded a response from authorities on reducing GST from 18% to 5% and classifying air purifiers as medical devices.

The court emphasized the urgency required to address the emergency pollution levels, underlining that access to clean air is essential for public health.

