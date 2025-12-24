Court Calls for Urgent Tax Exemption on Air Purifiers Amidst Delhi's Air Quality Crisis
The Delhi High Court criticized the government's inaction on tax exemption for air purifiers amidst the worsening air quality crisis. A public interest litigation requests air purifiers be classified as medical devices to reduce GST from 18% to 5%. The court stressed the need for immediate action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 13:49 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has expressed frustration over the inertia concerning tax exemptions on air purifiers during Delhi's air quality crisis.
Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela demanded a response from authorities on reducing GST from 18% to 5% and classifying air purifiers as medical devices.
The court emphasized the urgency required to address the emergency pollution levels, underlining that access to clean air is essential for public health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Pollution Crisis: Blame Game Intensifies Between L-G and AAP
Distraction Politics: AAP vs. LG Over Delhi's Pollution Crisis
Robert Vadra Calls for Political Unity to Combat Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis
Saxena Blames Kejriwal for Delhi's Pollution Crisis
AAP Unveils Alleged Lapse in GRAP-IV Compliance Amidst Delhi Pollution Crisis