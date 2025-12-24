Court Calls for Urgent Tax Exemption on Air Purifiers Amidst Delhi's Air Quality Crisis

The Delhi High Court has expressed frustration over the inertia concerning tax exemptions on air purifiers during Delhi's air quality crisis.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela demanded a response from authorities on reducing GST from 18% to 5% and classifying air purifiers as medical devices.

The court emphasized the urgency required to address the emergency pollution levels, underlining that access to clean air is essential for public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)