Central Europe Battles Worst Flooding in Decades

Central Europe is facing its most severe flooding in over two decades. The deluge has resulted in at least 15 fatalities, as governments scramble to manage the crisis and prepare for further destruction.

Heavy rains, which began last week, have caused significant damage across border regions between the Czech Republic and Poland. Entire towns have been submerged, bridges have collapsed, and thousands have been evacuated. Poland has declared a state of natural disaster, allocating 1 billion zlotys ($260 million) to aid victims. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is coordinating with international leaders to secure European Union financial assistance.

Residents in the affected areas are in urgent need of supplies. Klodzko Mayor, Michal Piszko, highlighted the lack of basic necessities like bottled water and electricity. Meanwhile, in Nysa, a hospital evacuation saw patients transported in rafts to safer locations.

The situation is equally dire in other affected nations. In Romania, the flooding has devastated communities, leaving many residents with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Local officials in Hungary and Slovakia are taking preventive measures against a surging Danube River, while Austria braces for another wave of heavy rain. The international community remains on high alert as weather forecasts predict continued rainfall.

