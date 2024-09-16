Left Menu

Central Europe Battles Worst Flooding in Decades

Central Europe is grappling with its worst flooding in at least two decades. Heavy rain has caused severe damage in countries like the Czech Republic and Poland, leading to at least 15 deaths. Authorities are working on rescue and recovery operations while preparing for more possible flooding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:46 IST
Central Europe Battles Worst Flooding in Decades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Central Europe is facing its most severe flooding in over two decades. The deluge has resulted in at least 15 fatalities, as governments scramble to manage the crisis and prepare for further destruction.

Heavy rains, which began last week, have caused significant damage across border regions between the Czech Republic and Poland. Entire towns have been submerged, bridges have collapsed, and thousands have been evacuated. Poland has declared a state of natural disaster, allocating 1 billion zlotys ($260 million) to aid victims. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is coordinating with international leaders to secure European Union financial assistance.

Residents in the affected areas are in urgent need of supplies. Klodzko Mayor, Michal Piszko, highlighted the lack of basic necessities like bottled water and electricity. Meanwhile, in Nysa, a hospital evacuation saw patients transported in rafts to safer locations.

The situation is equally dire in other affected nations. In Romania, the flooding has devastated communities, leaving many residents with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Local officials in Hungary and Slovakia are taking preventive measures against a surging Danube River, while Austria braces for another wave of heavy rain. The international community remains on high alert as weather forecasts predict continued rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024