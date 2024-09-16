Central Europe Defensively Navigates Unprecedented Flood Crisis

The worst flooding faced by central Europe in over two decades has triggered a rising death toll, with authorities grappling to measure and manage the calamitous aftermath. The Czech Republic and Poland's border areas were particularly hard-hit over the weekend, enduring heavy rainfall that led to surging water levels, collapsing bridges, and mandatory evacuations.

At least 15 people have perished in the flooding, which has affected nations from Austria to Romania. Poland has declared a state of natural disaster and allocated 1 billion zlotys ($260 million) for relief efforts. Prime Minister Donald Tusk has spoken with other national leaders, preparing to request financial assistance from the European Union.

Numerous local leaders, such as Michal Piszko, mayor of the Polish town of Klodzko, are struggling with immediate relief needs like bottled water and dry provisions as towns remain without electricity. The flooding forced evacuations in several cities and towns and left a wake of debris and submerged homes, while in some areas, waters have just begun to recede.

(With inputs from agencies.)