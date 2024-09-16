Left Menu

Central Europe Defensively Navigates Unprecedented Flood Crisis

The worst flooding in central Europe in two decades has caused significant destruction and deaths across multiple countries, including Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, and Romania. Authorities are undertaking evacuation efforts and shoring up defences while seeking financial aid from the European Union. The situation remains fluid as some regions brace for more rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The worst flooding faced by central Europe in over two decades has triggered a rising death toll, with authorities grappling to measure and manage the calamitous aftermath. The Czech Republic and Poland's border areas were particularly hard-hit over the weekend, enduring heavy rainfall that led to surging water levels, collapsing bridges, and mandatory evacuations.

At least 15 people have perished in the flooding, which has affected nations from Austria to Romania. Poland has declared a state of natural disaster and allocated 1 billion zlotys ($260 million) for relief efforts. Prime Minister Donald Tusk has spoken with other national leaders, preparing to request financial assistance from the European Union.

Numerous local leaders, such as Michal Piszko, mayor of the Polish town of Klodzko, are struggling with immediate relief needs like bottled water and dry provisions as towns remain without electricity. The flooding forced evacuations in several cities and towns and left a wake of debris and submerged homes, while in some areas, waters have just begun to recede.

(With inputs from agencies.)

