U.S. Rocket Startup Ursa Major Secures $12.5M Contract for Solid Fuel Engines

Ursa Major, a U.S. rocket propulsion startup, has been awarded a $12.5 million contract to enhance production and testing for new solid fuel rocket engines. This funding is part of a Pentagon initiative to bolster the defense industrial base, with the Navy also contributing. Ursa Major will match the funds, bringing the total investment to $25 million.

U.S. rocket propulsion startup Ursa Major announced on Tuesday the receipt of a $12.5 million contract to advance production and testing of new solid fuel rocket engines.

This funding, though modest, forms part of the Pentagon's broader strategy to increase the number of rocket manufacturers as stocks diminish from supplying Ukraine and Israel amidst ongoing conflicts. This funding is among the first distributed by the Pentagon's Office of Strategic Capital, aimed at fortifying the defense industrial base's supply chain. The Navy is also participating in the $12.5 million award, which Ursa Major will match, culminating in a $25 million enhancement of its solid rocket motor capacities.

The investment will aid Ursa Major in refining its solid rocket motor manufacturing process through the Office of Strategic Capital's Transition Acceleration Program, designed to fund future defense product development. Additionally, the Navy had earlier this year awarded a contract to address rising demand for the M104 engine, integral to RTX Corp's Standard Missile series.

Looking ahead, Ursa Major will utilize its investment contribution to finalize an Advanced Manufacturing Pathfinder program, encompassing the design, manufacture, and testing of a solid rocket motor prototype. This award is notable as it marks one of the inaugural investments from the Office of Strategic Capital, established to stimulate public-private investment in critical national security technologies.

