Standoff in the Strait: Oil Prices Surge Amid US-Iran Tensions

Oil prices surged on Sunday following escalating tensions between Iran and the US that have affected the flow of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy supply route.

US crude oil prices increased by 6.4% to $87.88 per barrel after trading resumed, while Brent crude saw a 6.5% rise to $96.25 per barrel. The situation has caused significant volatility in the market, with Iran's recent decision to halt passage through the strait reversing an earlier pledge to reopen the crucial waterway.

This geopolitical standoff has resulted in one of the most severe global energy crises in decades, as supply disruptions and price hikes ripple through economies, especially in Asia and Europe. Energy Secretary Chris Wright indicated that although fuel prices might have peaked, relief at the pump might not be seen until next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)