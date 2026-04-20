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Tensions Rise as North Korean Missile Launches Breach International Resolutions

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office condemned North Korea for recent missile launches, citing them as violations of UN Security Council resolutions. The missile tests, overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, have raised concerns about regional stability and highlight the need for diplomatic engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 04:46 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 04:46 IST
Tensions Rise as North Korean Missile Launches Breach International Resolutions
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The UK's Foreign Office issued a stern rebuke to North Korea following its weekend ballistic missile launches. The office condemned the actions as violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

According to a statement on Sunday, these missile tests risk destabilizing regional peace and security.

The launches were personally overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, highlighting an urgent need for the nation to engage in meaningful diplomacy, as reported by state media KCNA on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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