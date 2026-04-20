Tensions Rise as North Korean Missile Launches Breach International Resolutions

The UK's Foreign Office issued a stern rebuke to North Korea following its weekend ballistic missile launches. The office condemned the actions as violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

According to a statement on Sunday, these missile tests risk destabilizing regional peace and security.

The launches were personally overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, highlighting an urgent need for the nation to engage in meaningful diplomacy, as reported by state media KCNA on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)