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U.S. Approves $11.9 Billion Defense Sale to Germany

The U.S. State Department has authorized a major defense contract with Germany, involving the sale of an integrated combat system and supporting equipment. The deal is valued at approximately $11.9 billion, with Lockheed Martin Corp and RTX Corp serving as the primary contractors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 01:31 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 01:31 IST
U.S. Approves $11.9 Billion Defense Sale to Germany
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The U.S. State Department announced on Friday its green light for a significant defense deal involving the sale of integrated combat systems to Germany, along with supporting equipment and services, totaling an estimated $11.9 billion.

This substantial agreement is set to bolster Germany's defense capabilities with the principle contracts awarded to major defense manufacturers Lockheed Martin Corp and RTX Corp, according to official reports.

Such international military deals highlight the strategic cooperation between the U.S. and its allies, ensuring mutual benefits and a strengthened defense posture across the Atlantic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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