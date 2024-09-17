Left Menu

Transforming Coastal Water: The India-H2O Initiative's Breakthrough

The India-H2O project aims to address water scarcity in coastal regions through innovative desalination technology. The EU-funded initiative successfully completed its pilot in Gujarat, providing safe and affordable water. The project, led by Aston University and partners, focuses on scaling up to benefit more coastal communities in India and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:38 IST
Transforming Coastal Water: The India-H2O Initiative's Breakthrough
  • Country:
  • United States

The India-H2O team has devised a groundbreaking solution to purify saltwater, making it both safe and affordable for communities. Funded by the EU, the project aims to expand its reach across coastal India.

A consortium of partners, including Aston University, has celebrated a significant milestone in easing water challenges for coastal villages in India and other emerging economies by completing a pilot desalination project in Gujarat.

This project utilizes advanced desalination technology to address water scarcity by removing salt from water. The innovative approach not only ensures clean drinking water but also promotes long-term sustainability through energy-efficient practices, renewable energy, and job creation in communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024