Central Europe Battles Devastating Floods: Communities Unite in Crisis

Central European communities are grappling with severe flooding as swollen rivers devastate towns and cities. Volunteers and authorities are working around the clock to prevent more damage, focusing on embankment reinforcements and evacuations.

In Poland, areas near the Czech-Polish border are among the worst affected. The floods have resulted in at least 19 deaths across the region, with thousands of households still without power or clean water.

The Polish government has declared a state of disaster and allocated 1 billion zlotys to aid victims. Similar steps are being taken by neighboring countries, including Hungary and Slovakia, as they brace for rising water levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)