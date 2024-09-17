SA Unveils Plans for PET Processing Facility in 2025, Enhancing Circular Economy and Recycling Capacity

At the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) annual conference, South Africa unveiled plans for a pioneering PET (polyethylene terephthalate) processing facility, set to open in 2025. This cutting-edge facility will mark the first advanced PET bottle-to-bottle recycling technology in Africa and represents a significant step forward in the country's circular economy efforts.

The R300 million project, located in the Western Cape, will introduce an additional 15,000 tonnes per annum of food-grade recycled PET (rPET) capacity. Extrupet Joint Managing Director Chandru Wadhwani highlighted that 64% of PET plastic bottles in South Africa are currently recycled, and the new facility will bolster this capacity and strengthen the country's leadership in circular economy practices.

Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Bernice Swarts, emphasized the facility's role in enhancing the country’s recycling infrastructure. "This new facility will create demand for PET materials and provide stable markets for waste pickers and small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs). It’s crucial to improve the collection system to meet the facility's needs and support waste pickers effectively," Swarts noted.

Petco CEO Cheri Scholtz stressed that the new capacity will help close the loop for PET recycling, enabling bottles to be continuously recycled into food-grade products. "This development moves us closer to a circular economy, where a bottle becomes a bottle again and maintains its value in circulation," Scholtz explained.

The ISWA conference, themed "Waste to Wealth: Solutions for a Sustainable Future," showcased South Africa's commitment to sustainable development and a circular economy. The country is also advancing extended producer responsibility (EPR) regulations, which hold producers accountable for their packaging waste throughout its lifecycle.

Scholtz praised the long-standing collaboration between Petco and Extrupet, noting that their partnership has been foundational in building the infrastructure needed for increased recycling capacity. "Petco’s ongoing support to our recycling partners, such as Extrupet, helps them invest in necessary equipment and infrastructure. This support also raises the gate price for recyclable materials, which stimulates collection and enhances the local market for recyclables," Scholtz said.

She further highlighted the importance of effective government regulations and compliance in achieving sustainable waste management goals. The new facility aligns with South Africa's climate change objectives as outlined in the recently signed Climate Change Bill, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, foster job creation in the green economy, and enhance climate resilience.

Extrupet’s history of advancing PET recycling technology includes the establishment of its first food-grade line in Johannesburg in 2009, followed by additional lines in 2014 and 2020. The upcoming facility represents a gratifying milestone in their 15-year journey of advancing recycling technology.