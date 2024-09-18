Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Life of 5-Year-Old Boy in Delhi

A five-year-old boy named Kartik was tragically killed in the Wazirpur Industrial area of northwest Delhi after being hit by a tempo. He was playing and attempting to cross the road when the incident occurred. The driver has been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:23 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Life of 5-Year-Old Boy in Delhi
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of a five-year-old boy in the Wazirpur Industrial area of northwest Delhi, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The young victim, identified as Kartik, was living with his parents near Udham Singh Park. Authorities rushed to the scene following a tip-off received by the Ashok Vihar police station.

Kartik's father, Surjeet, who works in a local factory, reported that his son was playing and crossing the road when he was struck by a tempo. Despite efforts to save him, doctors at a nearby hospital declared the boy dead. The driver, Neeraj, has been arrested, and the tempo seized, while further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

