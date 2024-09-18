Tragic Accident Claims Life of 5-Year-Old Boy in Delhi

A tragic accident claimed the life of a five-year-old boy in the Wazirpur Industrial area of northwest Delhi, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The young victim, identified as Kartik, was living with his parents near Udham Singh Park. Authorities rushed to the scene following a tip-off received by the Ashok Vihar police station.

Kartik's father, Surjeet, who works in a local factory, reported that his son was playing and crossing the road when he was struck by a tempo. Despite efforts to save him, doctors at a nearby hospital declared the boy dead. The driver, Neeraj, has been arrested, and the tempo seized, while further investigations continue.

