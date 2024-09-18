Left Menu

Deadly Portuguese Wildfires Push Emergency Services to Their Limits

A series of catastrophic wildfires in Portugal has stretched emergency services to their maximum capacity. Reinforcements from Spain, Morocco, and other European countries have arrived as cooler weather gives a hint of relief. The blazes have claimed at least seven lives and devastated wide areas of forest and property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:30 IST
Deadly Portuguese Wildfires Push Emergency Services to Their Limits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A series of catastrophic wildfires in Portugal has stretched emergency services to their breaking point. Reinforcements from Spain and Morocco arrived on Wednesday, with cooler weather providing a glimmer of hope for those battling the blazes. At least seven people have lost their lives, and the fires have destroyed numerous houses and consumed tens of thousands of hectares of forest and scrubland.

Footage from Reuters highlighted residents in the northwestern Aveiro district, one of the hardest-hit areas, distributing food and water to exhausted fire engine crews and wishing them "strength in the combat." In Sao Pedro do Sul, located in the adjacent Viseu district, chicken farmer Paulo Fernandes struggled with his neighbor to contain the flames with just a hosepipe, lamenting the scarcity of firefighters and aerial support.

A 270-strong Spanish military emergencies team equipped with bulldozers was deployed in the Viseu district, along with two heavy water-bombing aircraft from Morocco, with more on the way. Spain, Italy, and France also dispatched aircraft after Portugal requested help under the EU civil protection mechanism. Civil protection chief Duarte Costa told CNN Portugal that the reinforcements would allow some rotation of exhausted Portuguese firefighters and necessary aircraft maintenance.

Data from the European Forest Fire Information Service showed that more than 90,000 hectares had been consumed by blazes since Saturday, marking the largest burned area since 2017. While cooler temperatures are anticipated, the overall meteorological conditions remain unfavorable for firefighting. At least some of the fires are suspected to have been started intentionally, prompting Prime Minister Luis Montenegro to vow aggressive action against arsonists. Police have arrested 12 suspects since Saturday, believed to be behind some of the fires in several districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024