State of Emergency Declared in Peru's Northern Amazon
Peru declared a state of emergency in northern Amazon regions due to deadly forest fires. Regions Amazonas, San Martin, and Ucayali are affected.
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte declared a state of emergency on Wednesday in three regions affected by deadly forest fires that have ravaged large areas of the Andean nation's northern Amazon territory.
The heavily forested regions of Amazonas, San Martin, and Ucayali will be subjected to the new emergency measures, she announced.
This decisive action aims to mobilize resources and support for controlling the fires and assisting the affected communities.
