State of Emergency Declared in Peru's Northern Amazon

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte declared a state of emergency on Wednesday in three regions affected by deadly forest fires that have ravaged large areas of the Andean nation's northern Amazon territory.

The heavily forested regions of Amazonas, San Martin, and Ucayali will be subjected to the new emergency measures, she announced.

This decisive action aims to mobilize resources and support for controlling the fires and assisting the affected communities.

