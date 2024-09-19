Left Menu

Today's Top Science News: Eutelsat's French Connection, NASA's Billion-Dollar Contract, and Record-Setting Black Hole Jets

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to provide H3 rocket launches for Eutelsat from 2027. Intuitive Machines wins a $4.8 billion NASA contract for near space navigation services. Distant black hole emits record-setting energy jets, extending 140 times the diameter of the Milky Way.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 02:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has secured a significant contract to launch H3 rockets for French satellite operator Eutelsat Group starting in 2027. This marks a major international triumph for Japan's state-backed H3 rocket program, valued at 220 billion yen ($1.55 billion), which saw its first successful flight in February after an initial failure.

In a significant development for space exploration, Intuitive Machines has been awarded a navigation and communication services contract worth up to $4.82 billion from NASA. This lucrative deal has sent the company's shares soaring by 52% to $8.21 in aftermarket trading, doubling their value this year.

Astronomers have observed two enormous beams of energy being emitted from a supermassive black hole located in a distant galaxy. These record-setting jets are the largest ever detected, stretching 140 times the diameter of our Milky Way galaxy. The black hole is situated about 7.5 billion light-years away, offering insights into the universe's past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

