U.S. Dollar Strengthens Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cut
The U.S. dollar surged on Thursday, reversing earlier losses following the Federal Reserve's substantial interest rate cut. Market reactions were mixed due to prior expectations. The dollar gained against major currencies, though some economic forecasts suggest a potential depreciation next year as the Fed continues easing rates.
The U.S. dollar saw a broad rise on Thursday, reversing a temporary dip that followed the Federal Reserve's significant interest rate cut. On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank initiated its monetary easing cycle with an unusual half-percentage-point reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized this decision was designed to maintain low unemployment amid easing inflation.
Although the magnitude of the cut had been partially anticipated due to media speculation, it surpassed the 25-basis-point reduction predicted by economists polled by Reuters. Markets responded in a 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' manner, keeping the dollar strong in Asian trading. Against the yen, the greenback hit an intraday high of 143.95, trading 0.62% higher at 143.15 yen later. The dollar index inched up to 101.03, recovering from an over one-year low of 100.21.
Currency strategist at OCBC, Christopher Wong, noted a 'sharp squeeze in short dollar/yen positions' post-Fed. The euro dipped slightly to $1.1117, while the Swiss franc fell to 0.8487 per dollar. Despite volatility, the rate cut's implications align closely with market expectations of future cuts. Fed projections suggest further reductions, with a benchmark rate falling by year's end. As Standard Chartered's Eric Robertsen indicated, the dollar may depreciate next year in a cyclical move linked to a soft landing for the global economy.
