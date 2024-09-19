Typhoon Yagi Devastates Southeast Asia, Affecting Nearly 6 Million Children

Floods and landslides triggered by Typhoon Yagi have severely impacted Viet Nam, Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand, threatening the well-being of nearly 6 million children and disrupting their access to clean water, education, healthcare, food, and shelter. This disaster has exacerbated the challenges faced by already marginalized communities.

“The most vulnerable children and families are experiencing the worst consequences of Typhoon Yagi’s destruction,” said June Kunugi, UNICEF Regional Director for East Asia and Pacific. “Restoring essential services like clean water, education, and healthcare is our immediate priority. The rise in extreme weather events in Southeast Asia, driven by climate change, highlights that vulnerable children often bear the greatest burden in disasters.”

Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful storm to strike Asia this year, brought torrential rains that caused rivers to overflow and triggered deadly landslides. Preliminary assessments indicate that over 850 schools and more than 550 health centers have been damaged, predominantly in Viet Nam, where the impact has been most severe.

In Viet Nam, around 3 million people, including many children, are without access to safe drinking water and sanitation, raising the risk of disease. Approximately 2 million children lack educational opportunities, psychosocial support, and school feeding programs.

In Myanmar, ongoing conflict compounded by Typhoon Yagi has worsened the humanitarian crisis, leading to over 170 deaths and displacing more than 320,000 people. The storm has caused significant damage to road networks, telecommunications, and electricity infrastructure.

In northern Thailand, heavy rains have affected nearly 64,000 children, with some schools completely destroyed. Teachers are adapting by providing online learning and delivering educational materials to students’ homes.

Laos has also been impacted, with floods affecting eight provinces and approximately 60,000 children. The destruction of vital infrastructure threatens the livelihoods of communities already struggling with the effects of climate change.

UNICEF is working with humanitarian partners to provide urgent relief to flood-affected children and families across Southeast Asia. Efforts include distributing safe drinking water, hygiene materials, nutritional supplements, and medical kits, as well as offering mental health support and educational resources to help children regain a sense of normalcy.

Children in East Asia and the Pacific face multiple climate and environmental hazards six times more frequently than previous generations. The increasing frequency and intensity of these hazards undermine children’s resilience, deepen inequalities, and jeopardize their potential for a better future.