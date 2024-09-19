Left Menu

Turkey Mediates Somalia-Ethiopia Dispute Over Somaliland Coastline Deal

Turkey is mediating a dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia over a deal involving Somaliland's coastline. The Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, noted two meetings were hosted previously, but a third was canceled. Ethiopia's lease of Somaliland's coast has strained relations, with Somalia deeming it illegal and retaliating diplomatically. Fidan hopes for a resolution through ongoing engagements.

In an effort to broker peace between Somalia and Ethiopia regarding a contentious coastline deal with Somaliland, Turkey has stepped in as a mediator. According to Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Turkey has already facilitated two rounds of talks between the East African nations. However, a third meeting scheduled for Ankara on Tuesday was canceled.

The friction began earlier this year when Ethiopia agreed to lease a 20 km stretch of Somaliland's coastline in exchange for recognizing its independence. This move was deemed illegal by Mogadishu, which responded by expelling the Ethiopian ambassador and threatening to remove Ethiopian troops assisting in the fight against Islamist insurgents.

Fidan told Anadolu news agency that Turkey continues to engage with the East African neighbors at various levels, expressing optimism for a resolution. He emphasized a strategy of one-on-one negotiations to align positions before bringing the parties together for direct talks.

