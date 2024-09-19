Flood Defences Hold Firm in Wroclaw Amid Central Europe's Worst Floods in Decades
Wroclaw's flood defences have held up amidst the worst flooding in central Europe in decades. The city faced significant flood risks from the Polish-Czech border wave, but severe damage was averted. However, authorities caution that high water levels will persist. European leaders have requested financial support, and recovery efforts continue across affected regions.
Flood defences in Poland's third-largest city, Wroclaw, held firm on Thursday, managing to stave off the worst floods seen in central Europe in at least two decades.
The flood wave, which inundated the Polish-Czech border region over the weekend, reached Wroclaw overnight but caused no serious damage. Local authorities confirmed in a Facebook statement that the urban defence system successfully withstood and absorbed the main wave.
Despite this, authorities have warned that elevated water levels will continue to flow through the city, potentially flooding parks and gardens. The army, supported by 16,000 soldiers, police, and thousands of volunteers, has been aiding in the region.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that a person posing as a soldier, who falsely claimed the flood defences were set for demolition, has been arrested. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Wroclaw to meet Tusk and other central European leaders seeking financial aid from Brussels.
The floods have resulted in at least 24 deaths across several countries and have caused substantial damage, leaving authorities and residents facing billions of dollars in repairs.
In the Czech Republic, efforts to restore power, support by local government funding, and enable regional elections with satellite connections are ongoing. Hungary is also bracing for the rising Danube River, with Prime Minister Victor Orban anticipating a lower peak in Budapest compared to previous records.
(With inputs from agencies.)
