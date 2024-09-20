Left Menu

Wildlife at Wuhan Market: Newly Identified Suspects in COVID-19 Transmission

A new study identifies civet cats and bamboo rats as potential intermediate hosts for the COVID-19 virus, in addition to raccoon dogs. The team conducted a genetic analysis of over 800 samples from Wuhan's seafood market. They call for further studies on the susceptibility of other animals to SARS-CoV-2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:13 IST
Wildlife at Wuhan Market: Newly Identified Suspects in COVID-19 Transmission
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study has pinpointed civet cats and bamboo rats as potential intermediate hosts for the COVID-19 virus, adding to the already-suspected raccoon dogs. The international team of scientists conducted genetic analyses on over 800 samples gathered at Wuhan's seafood market, the initial epicenter of the pandemic.

The research, published in the journal Cell, recommends prioritizing investigations into the susceptibility of bamboo rats, Malayan porcupines, and Amur hedgehogs to SARS-CoV-2. The team also analyzed samples from early COVID-19 patients, confirming the presence of the virus in the market environment.

According to Michael Worobey from the University of Arizona, this study provides the 'most complete record' of animal species potentially linked to the pandemic's onset. The findings suggest that raccoon dogs were the most commonly detected species in the market's wildlife stalls, which also had the highest number of virus-positive samples.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024