Wildlife at Wuhan Market: Newly Identified Suspects in COVID-19 Transmission

A recent study has pinpointed civet cats and bamboo rats as potential intermediate hosts for the COVID-19 virus, adding to the already-suspected raccoon dogs. The international team of scientists conducted genetic analyses on over 800 samples gathered at Wuhan's seafood market, the initial epicenter of the pandemic.

The research, published in the journal Cell, recommends prioritizing investigations into the susceptibility of bamboo rats, Malayan porcupines, and Amur hedgehogs to SARS-CoV-2. The team also analyzed samples from early COVID-19 patients, confirming the presence of the virus in the market environment.

According to Michael Worobey from the University of Arizona, this study provides the 'most complete record' of animal species potentially linked to the pandemic's onset. The findings suggest that raccoon dogs were the most commonly detected species in the market's wildlife stalls, which also had the highest number of virus-positive samples.

(With inputs from agencies.)