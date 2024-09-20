Left Menu

A River Reborn: The Art of Living's Transformative Water Projects

The Art of Living, led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has made significant strides in addressing India's water crisis through community-driven river rejuvenation projects. Empowering over 34.5 million people across 20,000 villages, the initiatives restore water sources, create long-term sustainable solutions, and improve local ecosystems.

Updated: 20-09-2024 16:22 IST
India's staggering water crisis is being tackled head-on by The Art of Living, led by humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. His message is clear: water is fundamental to our survival.

The organization's river rejuvenation projects empower local communities to restore water sources. Covering over 20,000 villages, these initiatives have transformed 34.5 million lives, with local villagers and volunteers constructing 92,000 groundwater recharge structures and revitalizing 59,000 square kilometers of land.

A standout project in Rampur's Chamraua Block, Uttar Pradesh, has seen remarkable change. Once overexploited, the region now thrives thanks to 283 recharge shafts and a subsurface dyke, earning a Water Conservation Appreciation Award. Similar success stories are unfolding across India, underscoring the power of collective action in water management.

