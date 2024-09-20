ISRO and IN-SPACe Forge Milestone Tech Transfer Agreements with Private Firms

In a significant development for India's space sector, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) signed five Technology Transfer Agreements (TTA) with non-governmental entities on Friday.

A press statement by IN-SPACe revealed that the addition of these five TTAs brings the total number of agreements signed since the space reforms to 75.

Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, highlighted the milestone as a pivotal step in empowering India's private sector to leverage advanced space technologies for both commercial and societal benefits. He emphasized that ISRO, IN-SPACe, and NSIL are committed to enabling greater private participation, fostering new ventures, and fortifying India's standing in the global space ecosystem.

The companies that signed the TTAs today were Anabond Ltd, Salvo Industries Pvt Ltd, Micropack Pvt Ltd, and Astra Microwave Products Ltd, according to the release.

The TTAs are designed to offer private companies access to ISRO's developed technologies, facilitating the use of space-related technologies for commercial applications across sectors like agriculture, energy, infrastructure, defense, telecommunications, and cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)