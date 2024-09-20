Rising Water Levels Threaten Nigerian Farmers in Benue State

Nigerian farmer Enoch Fater and other residents in Benue state are bracing for imminent floods as water levels rise in local rivers and rice paddies. This situation echoes the disastrous floods from two years ago that ravaged the central belt state.

The Benue River is threatening to overflow again, with the added risk of water release from Cameroon's Lagdo dam. The previous deluge displaced millions of people, heightening fears of another humanitarian crisis in the region. Farmers like Fater, who hoped for a fruitful harvest, now confront the possibility of losing their crops and livelihoods.

The situation is especially dire given Nigeria's current economic struggles, including double-digit inflation and a high cost of living. Residents like trader Aondonese Nyor are hastily packing, fearful of having nowhere to go if floodwaters rise. Authorities have yet to provide a clear plan for evacuation and shelter for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)