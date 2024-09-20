Nagaland CM Advocates Master Plans for Urban Development

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called on all urban local bodies (ULBs) to implement master plans for comprehensive urban development. Speaking at the inauguration of the new Dimapur Municipal Council office, Rio highlighted the state's inability to conduct ULB elections for two decades, which he said caused significant hardships.

With successful elections held in June, including a historic 33% reservation for women, the municipal and town councils now face daunting tasks. Rio urged the newly elected councillors to serve the people from their new office responsibly. He emphasized that ULBs, being the tier of government closest to the populace, should educate citizens on how their tax contributions improve lives.

Councillors must address grassroots issues and strive for self-sustainability by generating revenues for urban infrastructure. Rio announced that the state government had allocated Rs 36 crore to meet immediate needs and called for judicious resource management. He also referenced the government's decision to share funds with areas that abstained from the ULB elections, urging efforts to make Dimapur a model city.

