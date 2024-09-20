Left Menu

Nagaland CM Advocates Master Plans for Urban Development

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasizes the importance of master plans for urban development in a speech inaugurating the new Dimapur Municipal Council office. The state recently held its first urban local body elections in two decades, with significant challenges ahead for the newly elected municipal and town councils.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:33 IST
Nagaland CM Advocates Master Plans for Urban Development
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called on all urban local bodies (ULBs) to implement master plans for comprehensive urban development. Speaking at the inauguration of the new Dimapur Municipal Council office, Rio highlighted the state's inability to conduct ULB elections for two decades, which he said caused significant hardships.

With successful elections held in June, including a historic 33% reservation for women, the municipal and town councils now face daunting tasks. Rio urged the newly elected councillors to serve the people from their new office responsibly. He emphasized that ULBs, being the tier of government closest to the populace, should educate citizens on how their tax contributions improve lives.

Councillors must address grassroots issues and strive for self-sustainability by generating revenues for urban infrastructure. Rio announced that the state government had allocated Rs 36 crore to meet immediate needs and called for judicious resource management. He also referenced the government's decision to share funds with areas that abstained from the ULB elections, urging efforts to make Dimapur a model city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024