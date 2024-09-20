Left Menu

China and Nepal Engage in Joint Counter-Terrorism Drills 'Mt Everest Friendship 2024'

China and Nepal will hold a 10-day joint counter-terrorism exercise, 'Mt Everest Friendship 2024,' in Chongqing. The drills will focus on disaster management, humanitarian assistance, and UN peacekeeping missions. This marks the fourth iteration of their annual joint training, paused due to the pandemic.

Updated: 20-09-2024 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • China

China and Nepal are set to commence a 10-day joint counter-terrorism exercise, 'Mt Everest Friendship 2024,' in Chongqing starting this Saturday, the Chinese Defence Ministry announced on Friday.

Part of an annual plan between the two nations, the exercise marks the fourth round of drills focused on disaster management, humanitarian assistance, and United Nations peacekeeping efforts. The training will cover activities such as rappelling, IED removal, and armed rescue operations.

The joint exercise paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to enhance the practical cooperation and communication between the two militaries, boost their counter-terrorism capabilities, and contribute to regional stability, the Chinese military stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

