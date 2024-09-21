Sinkhole Swallows Trucks and Motorbike at Historic City Post Office

A sudden sinkhole appeared at the City Post Office in Pune on Friday afternoon, engulfing a truck from the civic sanitation department along with a motorbike.

The incident, which took place around 4 pm in the busy Budhwar Peth area, required two cranes and four hours to rescue the vehicles.

According to a senior official, an old well is believed to be the reason behind the sinkhole.

The truck's driver was fortunate to escape unhurt in the accident.

Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale indicated that the post office building's age and the circular shape of the pit suggest a well-like structure underneath.

Maha Metro officials confirmed that ongoing Metro work in the vicinity is unrelated to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)