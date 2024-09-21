Prime Minister Modi to Inaugurate Pune Underground Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a new underground Metro in Pune and lay the foundation stone for an elevated route on September 26, announced Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday.

Fadnavis, along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other leaders, was in Pune to unveil various district projects. Addressing a developmental program, Fadnavis expressed gratitude towards Gadkari for initiating routes such as the four-lane Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Pandharpur to Pune.

Additionally, Fadnavis stated that PM Modi will inaugurate the Metro corridor from Civil Court to Swargate, with future extensions planned from Swargate to Katraj and an elevated corridor from Pimpri Chinchwad to Nigdi, bolstering Pune's urban infrastructure.

