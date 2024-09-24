Tsunami Waves Hit Remote Japanese Islands

Small tsunami waves struck remote Japanese islands early Tuesday morning after an offshore earthquake likely linked to volcanic activity.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for the Izu and Ogasawara island chains after the magnitude 5.9 quake, which struck off the Izu Islands. The US Geological Survey measured the quake's strength at 5.6 magnitude.

Although the advisory warned of waves up to 1 meter above tide level and affected around 24,000 people on the islands, no damage or injuries have been reported. The alert was lifted approximately three hours after it was issued. Residents reported feeling no quake, only hearing the advisory, according to NHK public television.

(With inputs from agencies.)