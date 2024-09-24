Escalation in the Middle East: Israel Strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel's military reported striking dozens of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon overnight, escalating the conflict a day after a significant wave of airstrikes against the Iran-backed group. Tuesday saw Hezbollah retaliate by attacking several Israeli military targets, including an explosives factory located 60 km into Israeli territory with rockets.

The pre-dawn attack on the explosives factory and multiple strikes on Megiddo airfield signal a shift in Israel's focus to its northern frontier, following nearly a year of conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Hezbollah has been launching rockets in support of Hamas, further intensifying the regional tension. In response, the Israeli military said it conducted strikes on a Hezbollah militant cell, with artillery and tanks targeting more sites in the south.

Lebanese authorities reported that Israeli airstrikes killed nearly 500 people and triggered mass evacuations. Civilians fled to temporary shelters established in schools and other facilities. Israel warned civilians in Lebanon to evacuate areas where Hezbollah stores weapons. The Israeli Air Force has targeted about 1,600 Hezbollah sites, prompting Lebanon's health ministry to report significant casualties, including children, marking the highest daily death toll since the civil war.

