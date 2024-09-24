Left Menu

Rescued from Trafficking: Indian Flapshell Turtles Saved in Assam

Two Indian flapshell turtles were rescued by police and the Forest Department in Assam's Kamrup district. The turtles were being trafficked from Kaziranga National Park to Chhattisgarh. The operation took place at Amingaon Industrial Park, leading to the arrest of two transporters involved.

Two Indian flapshell turtles were saved from trafficking in Assam's Kamrup district, local authorities reported.

A coordinated effort between the Assam Police and the Forest Department led to the rescue on Monday night at Amingaon Industrial Park, resulting in the arrest of two individuals.

The truck, registered in Chhattisgarh, was transporting the turtles from Kaziranga National Park with plans to relocate them to Chhattisgarh. Further investigations are ongoing to curb wildlife trafficking in the region.

