Rescued from Trafficking: Indian Flapshell Turtles Saved in Assam
Two Indian flapshell turtles were rescued by police and the Forest Department in Assam's Kamrup district. The turtles were being trafficked from Kaziranga National Park to Chhattisgarh. The operation took place at Amingaon Industrial Park, leading to the arrest of two transporters involved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rangia | Updated: 24-09-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 12:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Two Indian flapshell turtles were saved from trafficking in Assam's Kamrup district, local authorities reported.
A coordinated effort between the Assam Police and the Forest Department led to the rescue on Monday night at Amingaon Industrial Park, resulting in the arrest of two individuals.
The truck, registered in Chhattisgarh, was transporting the turtles from Kaziranga National Park with plans to relocate them to Chhattisgarh. Further investigations are ongoing to curb wildlife trafficking in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
