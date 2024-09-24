Escalation in the Middle East: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Amid Fears of Wider Conflict
Israel struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, increasing fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East. The attack follows a series of escalated tensions and attacks from both sides, bringing the deadliest day in Lebanon in decades. Regional and global powers are concerned about wider implications.
Israel launched airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and the Iran-backed group retaliated by attacking military facilities in northern Israel, heightening fears of a wider conflict. Lebanese authorities reported nearly 500 deaths, sending tens of thousands fleeing for safety.
Hezbollah confirmed it targeted multiple Israeli military sites, including an explosives factory and the Megiddo airfield. The conflict comes after almost a year of war against Hamas, with Israel now focusing on its northern frontier where Hezbollah supports Hamas.
Lebanese caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati announced plans to engage further diplomatic efforts at the UN General Assembly. The situation has raised alarms about regional powers like the U.S. and Iran getting drawn into the conflict. Lebanon, already in financial collapse, faces even more challenges, while Israel deals with public pressure to secure its northern border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
