Nigeria averts unilateral US action by cooperating on airstrikes

By publicly cooperating with the United States on Christmas Day airstrikes, Nigeria's government ‌may have averted humiliating unilateral military action threatened a month ago by President Donald Trump.

But security experts say it is unclear whether such strikes can do much to hinder Islamist militants who have long menaced communities in the area. Trump announced on Truth ⁠Social on Thursday that U.S. forces had launched a strike against Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria at the request of Nigeria's government.

Local media reported loud explosions in the village of Jabo in the evening of Christmas Day. Reuters has not been able to confirm whether there were casualties. Abuja confirmed it had approved the operation. Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar said ​on Friday Nigeria had acted jointly with the U.S., but not targeting any specific religion.

"Nigeria is a multi-religious country, and we're working with partners like the U.S. ‍to fight terrorism and protect lives and property," Tuggar told Nigeria's Channels Television. TRUMP THREATENS ACTION TO PROTECT CHRISTIANS

Nigeria's population of over 230 million people is roughly evenly divided among Christians, who predominate in the south, and Muslims who predominate in the north. Last month, Trump threatened to order his forces to take military action in Nigeria unless the authorities there acted to stop what he described as the persecution of Christians.

While ⁠Nigeria has ‌had persistent security challenges, including violence and kidnappings ⁠by Islamist insurgents in the north, it strongly denies that Christians are subjected to systematic persecution. Its government responded to Trump's threat by saying it intended to work with Washington against militants, while rejecting U.S. language that ‍suggested Christians were in particular peril.

"After Trump threatened to come guns-blazing in Nigeria, we saw a Nigerian delegation visit the U.S.," Kabir Adamu, managing director of Abuja-based Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited, told Reuters. "The ​Attorney General was involved, and agreements were signed. Then we learned of U.S. surveillance missions mapping terrorist locations."

Participating in the strikes could raise a risk that ⁠the government could be perceived as endorsing Trump's language on wider sectarian strife, a sensitive issue throughout Nigeria's history. "Trump is pandering to domestic evangelical Christian objectives with his 'Christian genocide' narrative," Adamu said.

The northwestern area where Thursday's airstrikes took ⁠place has been plagued since 2024 by increasing violence from members of the Lakurawa sect, a strict Sunni Islamist movement that claims affiliation with the Islamic State group. Formed as a vigilante outfit, the group evolved into a jihadist movement enforcing strict Islamist rule across hundreds of villages in the area. Nigeria declared the group a terrorist organisation ⁠early this year.

"It's very likely this is the group Trump referred to when mentioning U.S. military strikes in Nigeria," said Confidence MacHarry, senior analyst at Lagos-based SBM Intelligence. "They've ⁠also been linked to widespread cattle theft, ‌with most of the stolen animals ending up in markets along the Nigeria-Niger border." But Adamu questioned whether the strikes would do much to counter the insurgents, noting that the particular village hit was not previously known for harbouring militants.

"We were told the Nigerian government ⁠okayed the attack, but why Jabo when there is no record of any group there?" he said. (Reporting and ‍writing by Ben Ezeamalu Editing by Peter Graff)

