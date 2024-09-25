Left Menu

Climate Change Doubles Devastating Central European Flooding Likelihood

A new study highlights how human-caused climate change doubled the likelihood and intensified the heavy rains from Storm Boris, leading to catastrophic flooding in Central Europe. The floods caused widespread damage, killed 24 people, and demanded significant infrastructure repairs. The study was conducted by the World Weather Attribution group.

Updated: 25-09-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:31 IST
A new study has revealed that human-caused climate change doubled the likelihood and intensified the heavy rains from Storm Boris, which led to catastrophic flooding in Central Europe earlier this month.

Torrential rain in mid-September from Storm Boris battered several countries including Romania, Poland, Czechia, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia, and Germany. The floods resulted in 24 deaths, extensive damage to infrastructure, and left many towns without power.

The World Weather Attribution group stated that the four-day rainfall was the heaviest ever recorded in Central Europe, made more intense by climate change. The research found that fossil fuel-driven warming increased the rainfall intensity by 7 to 20 percent. Though rapid, the study used scientifically accepted techniques.

