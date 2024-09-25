Rajasthan Takes a Digital Leap in Forest Conservation with SatSure’s Innovative Monitoring System

SatSure Analytics India Pvt Ltd, renowned for its Earth Observation data refinery platform, has announced a collaboration with the Rajasthan Forest Department (RFD), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) DXLab, and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to develop a forest health monitoring system in Rajasthan. This Proof-of-Concept initiative is part of a larger vision to create a 'Forest Stack'.

This digital initiative leverages SatSure's expertise in satellite imagery and remote sensing data to provide actionable intelligence on forest health. The open-source platform will integrate various data sources, offering RFD officials a comprehensive, real-time tool for efficient resource management and conservation strategies.

Prateep Basu, CEO of SatSure, emphasizes the project's potential to deliver decision insights from space and promote sustainable forestry practices. The initiative also aims to support the broader goals of environmental sustainability and improved community welfare.

