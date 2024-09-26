Hurricane Helene Set to Deliver Catastrophic Winds to Florida

Hurricane Helene is forecasted to intensify rapidly and make landfall in Florida's panhandle on Thursday evening as a Category 4 storm, according to meteorologists. Residents in the path can expect catastrophic winds up to 156 mph.

Helene entered the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, gaining strength from warm waters. The National Hurricane Center warned of up to 20-foot storm surges in the Big Bend area, leading to widespread evacuations across Florida's Gulf Coast.

Over 40 million people in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama are under hurricane and storm warnings. Numerous counties have ordered evacuations and school closures. Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis emphasized the need for residents to review and execute their hurricane preparedness plans immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)