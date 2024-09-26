Florida Braces for Devastating Impact as Hurricane Helene Approaches

Florida is preparing for the imminent arrival of Hurricane Helene, projected to be a formidable Category 4 storm as it heads towards the state's panhandle.

Urgent warnings have been issued by officials, who are pleading with residents in coastal areas to evacuate ahead of the catastrophic winds and potentially deadly storm surge, which could rise to 20 feet in some locations. 'This is not a survivable event for those in coastal or low-lying areas,' warned Jared Miller, Wakulla County's sheriff. 'Please heed the evacuation orders in place as time is running out.'

Helene has intensified while crossing the Gulf of Mexico, harnessing energy from the warm ocean waters. Forecasts predict it will make landfall on Thursday evening with sustained winds reaching up to 156 miles per hour. 'For those in the path, this unfortunately means catastrophic wind impacts,' cautioned National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Jamie Rhome.

(With inputs from agencies.)