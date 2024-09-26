Left Menu

Florida Braces for Devastating Impact as Hurricane Helene Approaches

As Hurricane Helene, a powerful Category 4 storm, approaches Florida's panhandle, officials issue dire warnings to coastal residents, urging evacuation. The storm could bring catastrophic winds, a deadly storm surge, and torrential rains causing flash flooding. More than 40 million people are under hurricane warnings across Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 10:34 IST
Florida Braces for Devastating Impact as Hurricane Helene Approaches

Florida is preparing for the imminent arrival of Hurricane Helene, projected to be a formidable Category 4 storm as it heads towards the state's panhandle.

Urgent warnings have been issued by officials, who are pleading with residents in coastal areas to evacuate ahead of the catastrophic winds and potentially deadly storm surge, which could rise to 20 feet in some locations. 'This is not a survivable event for those in coastal or low-lying areas,' warned Jared Miller, Wakulla County's sheriff. 'Please heed the evacuation orders in place as time is running out.'

Helene has intensified while crossing the Gulf of Mexico, harnessing energy from the warm ocean waters. Forecasts predict it will make landfall on Thursday evening with sustained winds reaching up to 156 miles per hour. 'For those in the path, this unfortunately means catastrophic wind impacts,' cautioned National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Jamie Rhome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024